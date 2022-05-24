Trending
Advertisement
MLB
May 24, 2022 / 10:28 AM

Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd

By Alex Butler
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
A Cincinnati Reds fan chugged his beer, while a game-used baseball was still in the cup, after he caught the souvenir Monday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.

The sudsy snag came in the third inning of the Reds' 7-4 setback Monday at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The game was scoreless when Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas stepped into the box to lead off the half-inning against Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez.

Advertisement

The right-handed pitcher fell behind 3-1 in the count. He then threw fastball for his fifth offering to Rivas. The Cubs infielder made contact and fouled the pitch toward the third base line.

The baseball drifted out of reach of Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas and flew about three rows deep into the stands.

Advertisement

Several fans reached up to catch the ball, which deflected off hands and fell into the man's cup while it was in its cup holder. The man then picked up the cup, raised it to the crowd and chugged the beer with the ball still in it, which prompting applause from fellow fans.

"He just provided the greatest additive to a beverage," Reds broadcaster John Sadak said on Bally Sports. "Oh, the deliciousness, that is game-used beer."

"A little rosin, a little dirt," fellow broadcaster Chris Welsh said. "Thank goodness they've outlawed the spitball."

The Reds also tweeted a joke about an unwritten rule for fans of legal drinking age: "If a ball lands in your beer, you must chug it."

The beer-cup catch came less than a month after another Reds fan caught a foul ball near the same section as he fed a baby with a bottle in his other hand.

Gutierrez went on to walk Rivas, but escaped the inning without allowing a run. The Cubs went up 1-0 on an RBI double from left fielder Ian Happ in the top of the fourth. Third baseman Patrick Wisdom pushed the lead to 4-0 with a 3-run homer in the same frame.

Advertisement

Reds designated hitter Tommy Pham answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth. Reds right fielder Aristides Aquino also hit a two-run shot in the inning to cut the deficit to one run.

Happ returned to the plate and hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. Aquino answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth, but the Reds would not score again.

Gutierrez allowed four hits and four runs in four innings to drop to 0-6 this season. Aquino went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Happ went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Cubs starter Drew Smyly allowed four hits and three runs over 5 2/3 innings.

The Reds (12-29) own MLB's worst record. They host the Cubs (17-24) in the second-game of the four-game series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Latest Headlines

Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
MLB // 4 hours ago
Cardinals' Goldschmidt hits walk-off grand slam in 10th to beat Blue Jays
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt punctuated a late-game rally with a walk-off grand slam in extra innings Monday night to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion.
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
MLB // 14 hours ago
New York Yankees' Josh Donaldson suspended one game for 'Jackie' comment
May 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson one game for making "inappropriate comments" to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during a game over the weekend.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
MLB // 1 day ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, nears Alex Rodriguez on all-time list
May 23 (UPI) -- Albert Pujols hit two home runs in an 18-4 St. Louis Cardinals blowout of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The duo of dingers brings the future Hall of Famer to within 13 homers of Alex Rodriguez for fourth in MLB history.
Red Sox 2B Trevor Story hits three homers in win vs. Mariners
MLB // 4 days ago
Red Sox 2B Trevor Story hits three homers in win vs. Mariners
May 20 (UPI) -- Veteran second baseman Trevor Story smashed three home runs and recorded seven RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits MLB-best 4th triple, homers vs. Nationals
MLB // 5 days ago
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm hits MLB-best 4th triple, homers vs. Nationals
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. says he doesn't feel well, but he continues to shine at the plate. The infielder recorded his MLB-best fourth triple and homered in a recent extra innings loss to Washington.
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer exits start with 'left side discomfort'
MLB // 5 days ago
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer exits start with 'left side discomfort'
May 18 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Max Scherzer removed himself from his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night because of "left side discomfort," the team announced.
Red Sox fan catches two home runs in same inning
MLB // 6 days ago
Red Sox fan catches two home runs in same inning
May 18 (UPI) -- A Boston Red Sox fan suffered through a blowout loss, but went home with a couple of souvenirs, as he caught two home run balls in the same inning at Fenway Park.
MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB suspends Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey 60 games for drug distribution
May 17 (UPI) -- Former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended 60 games Tuesday for violating Major League Baseball's drug program.
Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi injures leg, leaves Fenway on stretcher
MLB // 1 week ago
Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi injures leg, leaves Fenway on stretcher
May 17 (UPI) -- Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi collapsed while running toward first base and left Fenway Park on a stretcher during a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.
Hunter Greene, MLB-worst Reds no-hit Pirates, still lose
MLB // 1 week ago
Hunter Greene, MLB-worst Reds no-hit Pirates, still lose
May 16 (UPI) -- Rookie Hunter Greene and fellow Cincinnati Reds pitcher Art Warren combined for an eight-inning no-hitter, which resulted in a rare loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the finale of a four-game series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes
Early Voting wins Preakness Stakes
Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship
Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters Tournament
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters Tournament
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Kamila Valieva: Embattled Russian teen figure skater top qualifier in short program
Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's single figure skating
Beijing Olympics: Moments from women's single figure skating
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement