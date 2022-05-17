Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi injures leg, leaves Fenway on stretcher

Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi will be evaluated Tuesday to determine the extent of his leg injury. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi collapsed while running toward first base and left Fenway Park on a stretcher during a 6-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Odorizzi allowed three hits and two runs over five innings in the setback Monday in Boston. The Astros said the right-handed pitcher sustained lower-leg discomfort and his status will be updated. Advertisement

"He's probably doing better than it looked like on the mound," Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters. "He has to go get analyzed by the doctors [Tuesday], and so we'll have more word [Tuesday].

"He's on crutches and he was in a boot, [but] he's in good spirits so we hope for the best."

The sequence occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning. Odorizzi fell behind 3-0 in the count against Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez. Odorizzi then threw a fastball for a strike. He tossed in a cutter for his final offering of the exchange.

Hernandez hit the ball to Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel, who picked it up and tagged the base for the final out of the inning. Odorizzi ran off the mound and immediately fell down in the infield. He was then put on a stretcher and wheeled off the field. He did not put any weight on his left leg.

The game was delayed due to rain for one hour and 38 minutes. Relief pitchers Phil Maton and Hector Neris finished out the game in place of Odorizzi.

The Red Sox led 2-1 at the time of Odorizzi's exit. Gurriel plated left fielder Michael Brantley with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve gave the Astros a 3-2 lead with an RBI single in the top of the seventh. Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story answered with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh.

The Red Sox added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez pushed the lead to 4-2 with an RBI double. Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts followed with a two-run homer for the final runs of the night.

Hernandez and Martinez each went 2 for 4 for the Red Sox. Brantley and center fielder Chas McCormick also recorded two hits apiece for the Astros.

The Red Sox (14-21) host the Astros (23-13) in the second game of the series at 7:10 p.m. EDT at Fenway Park.