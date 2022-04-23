Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory

April 23 (UPI) -- Fans of the New York Yankees threw cans, bottles and trash at Cleveland Guardian outfielders in the moments after players Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres scored last-minute runs and lifted the Yankees to a 5-4 victory in the ninth inning on Saturday.
The celebration quickly turned chaotic as game goers began pelting the visiting team with debris. Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado approached the wall to confront fans and at one point caught a beer can that nearly struck him in the face.