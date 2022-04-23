Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory

Fans pelted Cleveland Guardians players with bottles, cans and trash in the moments after the Yankees defeated the Guardians 5-4 on Saturday. Screenshot courtesy of YES Network.

April 23 (UPI) -- Fans of the New York Yankees threw cans, bottles and trash at Cleveland Guardian outfielders in the moments after players Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres scored last-minute runs and lifted the Yankees to a 5-4 victory in the ninth inning on Saturday. The celebration quickly turned chaotic as game goers began pelting the visiting team with debris. Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado approached the wall to confront fans and at one point caught a beer can that nearly struck him in the face. Advertisement

New York's Aaron Judge split away from the celebratory huddle and ran toward the wall in right-center field, attempting to settle the crowd as security staff intervened from the bleachers.

YANKEES WALK IT OFF A HUGE 9th inning, and Gleyber Torres shuts down the Guardians in the Bronx! Postgame coming up next! pic.twitter.com/O1R8Kak8CK— YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 23, 2022

Tension had already been simmering before fans started throwing trash. Guardian left fielder Steven Kwan ran into the wall while chasing the ball and hit hard enough that he needed to be checked by a trainer.

Advertisement

While Kwan was being checked, Cleveland center fielder Myles Straw got into a confrontation with a fan and scaled the chain-link fence. Another fan nearby made a derogatory hand gesture.

"Brutal," Straw said during remarks reported by ESPN after the game. "Worst fan base on the planet."

"You can celebrate your team walking it off all you want, but don't throw (expletive) on the field. Sorry for cussing, but that's how people can get hurt. I should have probably walked away," Mercado said postgame, per The Athletic.

Yankees fans have tossed projectiles onto the field before. Last July, a fan threw a ball back onto the field and struck Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, causing a game delay.

After Saturday's chaotic game, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said there is "no place" for throwing objects onto the pitch.

"Obviously, we certainly don't want to put anybody in danger. Love the intensity, but can't be throwing stuff out on the field," Boone said in remarks reported by NBC Boston.