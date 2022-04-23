Advertisement
MLB
April 23, 2022 / 10:05 PM

Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory

By Calley Hair
Yankee fans throw trash at Cleveland Guardians after New York's 5-4 victory
Fans pelted Cleveland Guardians players with bottles, cans and trash in the moments after the Yankees defeated the Guardians 5-4 on Saturday. Screenshot courtesy of YES Network.

April 23 (UPI) -- Fans of the New York Yankees threw cans, bottles and trash at Cleveland Guardian outfielders in the moments after players Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres scored last-minute runs and lifted the Yankees to a 5-4 victory in the ninth inning on Saturday.

The celebration quickly turned chaotic as game goers began pelting the visiting team with debris. Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado approached the wall to confront fans and at one point caught a beer can that nearly struck him in the face.

Advertisement

New York's Aaron Judge split away from the celebratory huddle and ran toward the wall in right-center field, attempting to settle the crowd as security staff intervened from the bleachers.

Tension had already been simmering before fans started throwing trash. Guardian left fielder Steven Kwan ran into the wall while chasing the ball and hit hard enough that he needed to be checked by a trainer.

Advertisement

While Kwan was being checked, Cleveland center fielder Myles Straw got into a confrontation with a fan and scaled the chain-link fence. Another fan nearby made a derogatory hand gesture.

"Brutal," Straw said during remarks reported by ESPN after the game. "Worst fan base on the planet."

"You can celebrate your team walking it off all you want, but don't throw (expletive) on the field. Sorry for cussing, but that's how people can get hurt. I should have probably walked away," Mercado said postgame, per The Athletic.

Yankees fans have tossed projectiles onto the field before. Last July, a fan threw a ball back onto the field and struck Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, causing a game delay.

After Saturday's chaotic game, Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said there is "no place" for throwing objects onto the pitch.

"Obviously, we certainly don't want to put anybody in danger. Love the intensity, but can't be throwing stuff out on the field," Boone said in remarks reported by NBC Boston.

Latest Headlines

Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season
MLB // 1 day ago
Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season
MIAMI, April 22 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals players not only benefit from Albert Pujols' physical presence in the batting order, but they also rely on lessons the veteran slugger offers behind the scenes during his final MLB season.
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19
MLB // 2 days ago
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19
April 21 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team's upcoming three-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins Friday.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook
MLB // 3 days ago
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook
April 20 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon agreed to an endorsement deal with MaximBet, becoming the first active player in MLB history to sign with a sportsbook, the Colorado-based gaming operator announced Wednesday.
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
MLB // 3 days ago
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
April 20 (UPI) -- All-Star catcher Salvador Perez battled through vision issues to smash two home runs and led the Kansas City Royals to a comeback win over the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo.
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MLB // 3 days ago
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in a playoff career-high 45 points to lead the Miami Heat to a win and a 2-0 series lead on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
MLB // 4 days ago
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
April 19 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres on Tuesday became the first MLB team to strike a sponsorship deal to feature ads on their uniforms.
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
MLB // 4 days ago
Dodgers' Freddie Freeman homers in first at-bat vs. former Braves teammates
April 19 (UPI) -- New Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hit the second pitch he saw over the wall for a home run in his first-ever at-bat against his former Atlanta Braves team, sparking a 7-4 victory in Los Angeles.
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons
MLB // 5 days ago
Former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta retires after 12 seasons
April 18 (UPI) -- Former National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta announced his retirement from baseball on Monday after 12 seasons.
Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies
MLB // 1 week ago
Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies
MIAMI, April 15 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies used off-season moves to adjust team mentality after missing the playoffs. Players say Nick Castellanos' edge and Kyle Schwarber's pedigree are among the contagions spreading in the clubhouse.
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Mike Trout smacks MLB-long 472-foot homer vs. Rangers
April 15 (UPI) -- Three-time MVP Mike Trout set a new mark for MLB's longest home run of 2022 with a 472-foot blast in a Los Angeles Angels loss to the Texas Rangers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur dies at 70
Charlotte Hornets fire head coach James Borrego after four seasons
Charlotte Hornets fire head coach James Borrego after four seasons
Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season
Cardinals rely on Albert Pujols' lessons in slugger's final season
Breeders' Cup runners return to action in weekend horse racing
Breeders' Cup runners return to action in weekend horse racing
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement