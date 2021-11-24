Trending
MLB
Nov. 24, 2021 / 8:44 PM

Kansas City Royals reliever Wade Davis retires after 13-year career

By Connor Grott
Kansas City Royals reliever Wade Davis, shown Oct. 31, 2015, clinched the Royals' World Series title in 2015 with a game-ending strikeout against the New York Mets. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Royals reliever Wade Davis, a three-time All-Star selection who guided Kansas City to a World Series championship in 2015, announced his retirement Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Davis, who led the National League with 43 saves in the 2018 season, clinched the World Series crown for the Royals with a game-ending strikeout against the New York Mets.

Davis notched 141 career saves in 161 chances over his 13-year MLB career. He returned to the Royals in 2021, posting a 0-3 record with two saves in 40 appearances.

"Wade will forever be remembered by our fans, his teammates and our organization as an elite competitor and a very classy person," Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said in a statement.

Davis made his Major League debut for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009. After spending four seasons in Tampa (2009-12), the Royals acquired him from the Rays in December 2012 and converted him to a full-time reliever in 2013.

The veteran right-hander recorded 47 saves over his first four seasons with the Royals, who eventually traded him to the Chicago Cubs after the 2016 campaign. He played one year in Chicago (2017) before spending three seasons with the Colorado Rockies (2018-20).

Davis compiled a 63-55 record and 3.94 ERA in 557 career appearances (88 starts) for the Rays, Royals, Cubs and Rockies. He was named an All-Star from 2015-17.

Davis was 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and eight saves in postseason play, including 3-0 with a 0.36 ERA and four saves for the Royals in 2014-15.

