Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Marlins on Thursday, the team announced. The deal keeps Rojas under contract with the organization through the 2023 season. The infielder will earn $5 million in each of the next two seasons. Advertisement

"Miguel embodies a lot of the things that we want as Marlins," Miami general manager Kim Ng told reporters. "On the field, the consummate professional. Defensively, extremely sure-handed, a great stabilizer.

"In terms of leader, there's no one who shows more leadership skills out on that field than Miguel Rojas, as well as in the clubhouse."

Rojas joined the Marlins in 2015 as a bench player, eventually becoming the club's every-day shortstop. He has played all four infield positions during his tenure with the Marlins.

The 32-year-old Rojas had a .265 batting average with nine home runs and 48 RBIs for the Marlins this past season. No current member on the Miami roster has appeared in more games in franchise history than Rojas, whose 730 appearances rank ninth in team history.

In 815 career MLB games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Marlins, Rojas has recorded a .265 batting average with 33 home runs, 233 RBIs and 37 stolen bases.