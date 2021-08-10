Philadelphia Phillies put slugger Rhys Hoskins on IL with groin injury

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies placed slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a groin injury.

Hoskins, who leads the Phillies with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs this season, landed on the IL because of a left groin strain, according to the team. The 28-year-old slugger missed the club's past three games due to the ailment.

The move was made retroactive to Saturday.

If Hoskins recovers as quickly as the Phillies hope, he could be activated as early as Aug. 17, when the team begins a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.

Entering Tuesday night, the Phillies had won eight straight games, including a weekend sweep of the New York Mets, to climb to first place in the National League East.

Brad Miller replaced Hoskins at first base in those three games against the Mets. He again manned the position in Tuesday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

In a corresponding roster move, the Phillies recalled outfielder Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.