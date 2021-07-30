New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has setback, likely out until September

July 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to be sidelined until September due to additional inflammation in his right forearm.

Mets interim general manager Zack Scott said Friday that deGrom experienced the inflammation in his throwing arm after tossing a bullpen session Thursday.

DeGrom reached about 98 mph with his fastball near the end of the session, according to Mets manager Luis Rojas, but then didn't throw Friday. He will be shut down from throwing for two weeks before starting his ramp-up process again, pushing the timetable for his return back to September.

The 33-year-old deGrom has a 7-2 record and 1.08 ERA over 15 starts for the Mets this season. He last pitched July 7, when he recorded 10 strikeouts in seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

DeGrom has missed time this season due to at least five injuries, including shoulder soreness, right lat tightness, right side tightness, right flexor tendinitis and forearm inflammation. He has had two stints on the injured list in the 2021 campaign -- the first in May and the second in mid-July for the inflammation.





In deGrom's continued absence, the Mets will rely on a rotation of Marcus Stroman, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Rich Hill and Tylor Megill. The club also acquired Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs before Friday's trade deadline.