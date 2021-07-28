Yankees to add All-Star slugger Joey Gallo in trade with Rangers

July 28 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees are finalizing a trade to acquire two-time All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers.

League sources told ESPN, MLB Media and the Dallas Morning News that New York will send at least four minor league prospects to the Rangers in exchange for Gallo. According to ESPN, the Yankees are giving up shortstop Josh Smith, second baseman Ezequiel Duran, second baseman/outfielder Trevor Hauver and right-hander Glenn Otto.

The Rangers also will acquire right-hander Randy Vazquez and outfielder Everson Pereira from the Yankees, ESPN reported.

Neither club has confirmed the move, which is pending a medical review.

Gallo has spent all seven of his MLB seasons with the Rangers, but the club appears to be in unloading mode ahead of Friday's trade deadline with the postseason seemingly out of reach. Texas had an American League West-worst 36-65 record entering Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Gallo ranks sixth in the AL with 25 home runs this season to go with a .223 batting average and 55 RBIs.





Gallo also excels in the outfield, capturing a Gold Glove Award in 2020. He leads the majors with 14 defensive runs saved this year.

Gallo, who is owed $2.2 million from his $6.2 million salary, is under team control through 2022.