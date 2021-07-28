Reds trade for Yankees relievers Luis Cessa, Justin Wilson

July 28 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds made an attempt to improve their MLB-worst bullpen, acquiring New York Yankees relief pitchers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson in a trade, the teams announced.

The Reds and Yankees completed the trade late Tuesday. The Reds agreed to send the Yankees a player to be named later in exchange for the two pitchers. The Reds designated pitchers Ashton Gourdeau and Edgar Garcia for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Gourdeau owns a 4.00 ERA through five games this season. Garcia posted a 16.62 ERA in his five appearances for the Reds in 2021. The Reds 5.36 bullpen ERA is the worst in MLB.

Cessa, 29, logged a 2.82 ERA in 29 games this season for the Yankees. He owns a career 4.19 ERA in six seasons and is eligible for arbitration this off-season.

Wilson, 33, owned a 7.50 ERA in 21 appearances this season for the Yankees. He owns a career 3.44 ERA in 10 seasons. Wilson has a $7.15 million team option, a $2.3 million player option or a $1.15 million buyout for the 2022 season.





The Reds (52-49) battle the Chicago Cubs (50-52) at 8:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. They sit in second place, seven games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, in the National League Central division standings.