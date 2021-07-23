Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury

July 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed star outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a microfracture that was detected in his right wrist. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Castellanos suffered the injury last week when he was hit by a pitch thrown by the Milwaukee Brewers' Adrian Houser. The 2021 MLB All-Star selection underwent a CT scan Wednesday afternoon that revealed the fracture after initial X-rays came back negative.

Advertisement

"Yeah, in some ways, surprised. In some ways, not," Reds manager David Bell told reporters Friday about the results of the exams. "And I only say that because when you get hit with a pitch in that part of the hand, a lot of it is based on the symptoms and the tolerance, and just the healing process.

"But I did hear a potential bone bruise from one of the exams he had, and every now and then, that could be just slightly more than that. I'm very hopeful, staying positive, and every game we miss with any of our players, including Nick, is too many. But hopeful that it'll continue to heal quickly."





Advertisement

Entering Friday, Castellanos was tied for second in MLB with a .329 batting average and 29 doubles. He leads the Reds with 59 RBIs and 111 hits and has 18 home runs, tied for second on the club.

In other moves Friday, the Reds put left-hander Amir Garrett on the three-day paternity list and recalled right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez and infielder Alejo Lopez from Triple-A Louisville. Cincinnati also released right-hander Jose De Leon.