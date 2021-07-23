Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 23, 2021 / 10:54 AM

Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022

By
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians will keep their nickname for the rest of the 2021 season and become the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians will keep their nickname for the rest of the 2021 season and become the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians will rebrand as the Cleveland Guardians in 2022, the team announced Friday on social media.

The franchise said last summer that it would start conversations with local community members and Native American groups about a potential name change.

Advertisement

In June, the Indians announced they formed a list of nearly 1,100 potential replacement nicknames and that they were in the process of making a selection.

Friday's announcement featured several new logos, which accompanied the new name. Actor Tom Hanks narrated a video to announce the changes. The Black Keys, a band from Akron, Ohio, supplied music for the announcement.

RELATED Olympics, MLB, soccer highlight weekend sports schedule

"We remember those moments as we move forward with change," Hanks said. "You see, there has always been Cleveland, the best part of our name. Now it's time to unite as one family, one community, to build the next era for this team, this city.

"To keep watch and guard what makes this game the greatest, to come together and welcome all who want to join us."



Advertisement

Cleveland's MLB franchise started in 1901 as the Cleveland Blues. The team became the Cleveland Bronchos in 1902 and was known as the Cleveland Naps from 1903 through 1914. They took the Indians nickname in 1915.

RELATED Cleveland Indians to drop controversial team nickname

The franchise faced repeated pressure from Native American groups and others to drop the nickname, which some considered racist. In 2018, they stopped using longtime mascot and logo "Chief Wahoo," which MLB said was "no longer appropriate."

The NFL's Washington Football Team dropped its Native American inspired nickname before last season. The Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves and Chicago Blackhawks are among the other U.S. professional sports franchises that still use Native American inspired logos and nicknames.

The Indians (48-46) sit in second place in the American League Central. They host the Tampa Bay Rays at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

RELATED Atlanta Braves not changing team name, reviewing 'Tomahawk Chop'

They will hold a news conference before the game to announce the name change.

Latest Headlines

Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado help Cardinals slug Cubs
MLB // 3 hours ago
Dylan Carlson, Nolan Arenado help Cardinals slug Cubs
July 23 (UPI) -- Right fielder Dylan Carlson and third baseman Nolan Arenado smacked early home runs to carry the St. Louis Cardinals to a narrow National League Central division series finale win over the Chicago Cubs.
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
MLB // 12 hours ago
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
July 22 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays acquired veteran slugger Nelson Cruz in a four-player trade with the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
MLB // 1 day ago
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes, 28, steps away from baseball
July 22 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes is stepping away from baseball indefinitely, the 28-year-old designated hitter announced on Instagram.
Dodgers' Will Smith comes off bench, slugs walk-off homer to beat Giants
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers' Will Smith comes off bench, slugs walk-off homer to beat Giants
July 21 (UPI) -- Catcher Will Smith came off the bench and smacked a 419-foot, three-run homer to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a walk-off win against the rival San Francisco Giants Tuesday night.
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
MLB // 2 days ago
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
July 21 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs scored six runs in the ninth inning of an epic comeback to beat the St. Louis Cardinals on the second night of a four-game National League Central division series at Busch Stadium.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics
MLB // 2 days ago
Angels star Shohei Ohtani signs exclusive memorabilia deal with Fanatics
July 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani inked a multiyear partnership with global merchandise and memorabilia brand Fanatics on Tuesday.
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
MLB // 2 days ago
LHP Jared Pettitte, son of ex-Yankees All-Star, signing with Marlins
July 20 (UPI) -- Left-hander Jared Pettitte, the son of three-time All-Star pitcher Andy Pettitte, agreed to a deal with the Miami Marlins as an undrafted free agent Tuesday.
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs
MLB // 3 days ago
Jake Woodford, Dylan Carlson lead Cardinals over Cubs
July 20 (UPI) -- Jake Woodford allowed six hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings and Dylan Carlson drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs in the first matchup of a four-game series at Busch Stadium.
Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL
MLB // 3 days ago
Miami Marlins put Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper on 10-day IL
July 19 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and utilityman Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list Monday after the duo suffered injuries in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
MLB // 3 days ago
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas fined, suspended for arguing with umpires
July 19 (UPI) -- New York Mets manager Luis Rojas was fined an undisclosed amount and suspended two games Monday for "excessive arguing" with umpires during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
Watch: Simone Biles practices historic Yurchenko double pike for Olympics
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
HOF college football coach Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition
U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics
U.S. volleyball's Taylor Crabb tests positive for COVID-19, pulls out of Olympics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/