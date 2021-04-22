April 22 (UPI) -- Ian Anderson held the New York Yankees scoreless through 6 2/3 innings and Austin Riley hit his first home run of the season to help the Atlanta Braves earn a narrow victory in the Bronx.

Riley reached base in all four of his plate appearances and scored three times in the 4-1 win Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. He went 2 for 2 with two walks and an RBI for the Braves.

Anderson allowed just four hits and four walks. The Braves starter threw four strikeouts. Yankees starter Corey Kluber and Anderson had a pitching duel through the first four innings. The Braves then got to Kluber in the fifth frame.

Kluber allowed a single and walked two of the first four batters of the inning. Braves right fielder Ehire Adrianza followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to center field, which scored Pablo Sandoval from third base.

Kluber walked Freddie Freeman to load the bases and was replaced by Yankees relief pitcher Nick Nelson. Nelson walked Marcell Ozuna in the next exchange, which allowed Riley to score.

Ozuna again plated Riley for the Braves' third run on a ground out in the seventh inning. Riley returned to the plate for the Braves' biggest blow in the top of the ninth inning.

The Braves third baseman settled in against Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske during that sequence. Kriske fell behind 3-1 in the count and issued a 93.9 mph fastball for his final offering of the exchange.

Riley ripped the fastball to right center field for a 361-foot solo home run. The leadoff bomb had an exit velocity of 101 mph, according to Statcast.

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier plated the game's final run with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Kluber allowed two hits and two runs in 4 2/3 innings to drop to 0-2 this season. Anderson earned his first win of 2021.

The Yankees (6-11) battle the Cleveland Indians at 6:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The Braves (8-10) host the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:20 p.m. EDT Friday at Truist Park in Atlanta.