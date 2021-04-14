April 14 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter and came close to perfection Wednesday night in his team's 8-0 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Rodon tossed 114 pitches and struck out seven batters in the first no-hitter of his career. He became the second pitcher of the 2021 season to throw a no-hitter after San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove did so last week.

Advertisement

It was the second White Sox no-hitter in as many seasons. Last year, Lucas Giolito threw one against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 25.

The 28-year-old Rodon came two outs away from a perfect game but lost his bid for perfection when he hit Roberto Perez in the foot.

Rodon then struck out Yu Chang and got Jordan Luplow to ground out to third base to preserve the no-hitter.

"I can't believe it," Rodon said on the game broadcast afterwards. "I really can't."

Your daughter just watched you throw a no-hitter. It doesn't get better than that! pic.twitter.com/JqmlfkPXOS— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 15, 2021

Rodon was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, but he has been plagued by injuries in his career. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2019 and returned for a subpar 2020 season in which he appeared in just four games and recorded an 8.22 ERA.

He was non-tendered by the White Sox in December only to sign back with the club on a one-year deal for $3 million in late January.