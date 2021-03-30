March 30 (UPI) -- The New York Mets have offered a 10-year, $325 million contract to Francisco Lindor, but the All-Star shortstop chose not to accept the proposal.

Sources told Newsday, the New York Daily News and MLB.com on Monday that the Mets made the "final" offer to Lindor for a contract extension. Lindor declined the offer and is said to be seeking a 12-year deal worth at least $385 million.

The longer extension would mean less money for Lindor on an annual basis, but provide more long-term security.

A $385 million pact also would represent the second-largest contract in MLB history, behind Mike Trout's 12-year, $426.5 million pact from the Los Angeles Angels.

Lindor, 27, joined the Mets in an off-season trade from the Cleveland Indians. The four-time All-Star hit .258 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 60 games last season for the Indians. Lindor owns a career .285 batting average with 138 home runs in six seasons.

He hit at least 32 home runs in each season from 2017 through 2019. He also led the American League in plate appearances in three of his last four seasons with the Indians. Lindor is under contract for $22.3 million in 2021.

He has said opening day is his deadline to agree to an extension.

The Mets start the season with a game against the Washington Nationals at 7:09 p.m. EDT Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Lindor hit .370 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 54 at-bats this spring for the Mets. Mets owner Steve Cohen had dinner with the star shortstop on Sunday.