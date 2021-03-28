March 28 (UPI) -- Right-handed pitcher Randy Dobnak and the Minnesota Twins reached an agreement on a five-year extension Sunday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Dobnak's five-year extension is worth $9.25 million and has three club options. According to the outlets, the deal can max out at $29.75 million with the options and can grow with escalators.

The Twins haven't confirmed the agreement, which is pending a physical.

Dobnak, who went undrafted out of Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia, signed with the Twins in 2017 out of the independent United Shore Professional Baseball League for $500. He reached the majors in August 2019 after spending almost two years as an Uber and Lyft driver.

The 26-year-old Dobnak has recorded an 8-5 record and 3.12 ERA across 19 career appearances (15 starts) with the Twins.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said last week that Dobnak would make Minnesota's opening day roster. The right-hander has posted a 0.66 ERA in spring training.