Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts became the first player in Los Angeles Dodgers history to hit two home runs and steal two bases in the same game in a lopsided win over the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers -- who have the best record in MLB -- hit seven home runs in the 11-3 win Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Betts went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Dodgers.

Corey Seager, Enrique Hernandez, Cody Bellinger, Will Smith and Max Muncy also homered in the win. The Dodgers (22-8) swept the three-game series and have won 11 of their last 12 games.

"The offense was outstanding," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela "was throwing the ball well early, but the ball was carrying and we just stayed in the zone.

"We had a great game plan to elevate the baseball. It was a good day for the position players."

Betts popped out in the Dodgers' first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the first inning before Seager blasted a solo homer to left center field. Rockies shortstop Trevor Story tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the third frame.

Betts then stepped up to the plate as the third batter in the bottom half of the third inning. Senzatela earned an 0-2 lead in the count before Betts worked the count full. Betts then smashed Senzatela's seventh offering -- a 96.4-mph fastball -- over the left center field fence for a 396-foot homer. The blast traveled 101 mph and left the field in 5.5 seconds, according to Statcast.

Ryan McMahon hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth frame and tie the score at 2-2 before the Dodgers took control of the contest.

Joc Pederson and Muncy each singled in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hernandez then settled in against Senzatela in the fifth at-bat of the half inning. Hernandez went on to smack a 1-1 fastball to right center field for a 379-foot, 3-run homer.

Bellinger hit a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-2 Dodgers lead. Smith led off the bottom of the seventh inning with another solo shot. Betts singled in the next at-bat before he stole second and third base. He then scored on an A.J. Pollock sacrifice fly to left field.

Muncy hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning. Hernandez and Matt Beaty were retired in the next two at-bats of the inning before Smith drew a walk. Betts then settled in against Rockies relief pitcher Ashton Goudeau.

Goudeau threw a change-up for a ball on his first offering the exchange. Betts then belted a 1-0 fastball to left field for a two-run homer. That 384-foot blast traveled 103 mph, left the field in 4.5 seconds and gave the Dodgers an 11-2 lead.

Rockies left-fielder Sam Hilliard homered to lead off the top of the ninth inning for the final run of the game.

Hernandez went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win. Muncy and Seager each had two hits for the Dodgers. Charlie Blackmon went 2 for 4 for the Rockies and is now hitting .405 on the season.

Dodgers starter Ross Stripling allowed six hits and two runs in four innings. Senzatela took his first loss of the season after he allowed seven hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

The Dodgers face the Giants at 9:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Rockies (13-15) face the Arizona Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. EDT Monday at Chase Field in Phoenix.