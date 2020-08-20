New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole flips his hair back before refitting his cap in the fourth inning of a game Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole walks to the dugout in the middle of the second inning Wednesday night in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole leaves the game Wednesday night in the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws a pitch Wednesday night in the second inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday forced the New York Yankees to do something out of the ordinary: lose a game with pitching ace Gerrit Cole on the mound.
The Rays used two early home runs and a brilliant bullpen performance to beat the American League East division leaders 4-2 at Yankee Stadium. The win moved the second-place Rays to within a half-game of the Yankees for the division lead.
Cole allowed six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings, but was not on the record for a decision when he left the game, keeping his streak of 28 consecutive regular-season starts without a loss intact. He has a 20-0 record during the streak.
Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow allowed just two hits and two runs in his start Wednesday. The Rays bullpen allowed two hits and shut out the Yankees over the final 3 1/3 innings. First baseman Ji-Man Choi and catcher Mike Zunino each homered for the Rays.
Choi gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with a 413-foot solo home run to right field in the second inning. Zunino doubled the lead with a 428-foot blast to center field in the third frame.
The Yankees answered in the bottom of the third inning when Luke Voit hit a solo homer to right field. Gio Urshela then tied the game for New York with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth.
The Rays took a lead on a Mike Brosseau RBI single in the top of the eighth inning. Willy Adames then plated Rays designated hitter Jose Martinez with another eighth inning RBI single for the final run of the game.
Rays relief pitcher Jalen Beeks closed out the game and earned his first save of the season. Adames went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the win. The Yankees totaled just four hits in the loss.
The Rays (16-9) will look to take over first place in the division and sweep the Yankees (16-8) in the final game of the series, set for 1:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium.
This week in Major League Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate their 4-2 win
against the New York Yankees in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Willy Adames hits an RBI single against the Yankees. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow looks at a sign before throwing a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Gio Urshela reaches into the Rays dugout to catch a foul ball off the bat of Manuel Margot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Cleveland Indians celebrate their 6-3 win
against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Carrasco throws a pitch against the Pirates. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker throws a pitch against the Indians. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Carlos Santana scores a home run to help win the game. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays Willy Adames (L) and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate their 6-3 win
against the New York Yankees in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Luke Voit reacts after striking out with the bases loaded. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Kevin Kiermaier smiles on third base after hitting a triple. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar breaks a bat on a swing at the plate. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Blake Treinen points skyward after collecting his first save of the season against the Seattle Mariners in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Dodgers defeated the Mariners
2-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Mariners' Kyle Lewis hauls in a possible two-run homer. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Austin Barnes (C) scores the go-ahead run on the single by Corey Seager. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Boston Red Sox pitcher Martin Perez throws against the New York Yankees in New York City on Monday. The Yankees defeated
their rival 6-3. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Luke Voit hits a two-run home run in the second inning against the Red Sox. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aroldis Chapman throws a pitch. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Voit's home-run ball bounces around the empty left-field seats. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Miguel Andujar reacts after the ball flies out deep left with the bases loaded to end the first inning. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Houston Astros, from left to right, Carlos Correa, George Springer and Kyle Tucker celebrate a 2-1 victory
against the Colorado Rockies in Houston on Monday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Rockies' Nolan Arenado waits on deck to bat. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Blake Taylor pitches against the Rockies. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Astros' Dustin Garneau lays down a sacrifice bunt against the Rockies. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
The Rockies' Raimel Tapia (R) safely steals second base as his slide prevents Astros' Carlos Correa from making a catch. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals outfielders, from left to right, Juan Soto, Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor celebrate a 6-5 win
over the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Dwight Smith Jr. reacts after striking out against the Nationals. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' John Means pitches to the Nationals' Trea Turner. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Orioles' Rio Ruiz (R) tags out Nationals' Josh Harrison, who was caught stealing a base. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Nationals manager Dave Martinez (L) argues with umpire Will Little as starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez is ejected from the game for sitting in the players overflow area without a uniform. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo