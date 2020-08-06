Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic allowed just four hits and two runs in six innings, but took his second loss of the season Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in a win against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Starting pitcher Yu Darvish led the Chicago Cubs to their six consecutive win Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Pitcher Yu Darvish allowed just five hits and one run in seven innings and the top of the Chicago Cubs batting order came alive to spark a lopsided win Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The Cubs (10-2) remain tied with the Minnesota Twins for the best record in Major League Baseball after the 6-1 triumph at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Chicago is on a six-game winning streak.

Darvish kept the Royals at bay before the Cubs bullpen closed out the victory with two no-hit innings. The Cubs overcame an early 1-0 deficit with six unanswered runs to earn the win.

Whit Merrifield gave the Royals their initial edge with a ground out into a double play in the third inning. Maikel Franco came around to score on the play.

The Cubs answered with a Javier Baez RBI single in the top of the fourth frame. Willson Contreras then gave Chicago a 2-1 lead when he plated Anthony Rizzo as he grounded into a double play in the same inning.

Baez and Contreras each recorded RBI singles in the eighth frame to push the Cubs lead to 4-1. Victor Caratini then hit another RBI single in the ninth inning before the Cubs scored their final run on a Royals error during a Kris Bryant single.

Bryant, Rizzo, Baez and Caratini each had two hits in the win. Baez went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Royals starter Kris Bubic allowed just four hits and two runs in six innings, but took his second loss of 2020.

The Cubs next face the Royals (3-10) in the final game of the series at 7:07 p.m. EDT Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.