Milwaukee Brewers to sign infielder Eric Sogard to one-year contract

Former Tampa Bay Rays utility infielder Eric Sogard had 13 home runs and 40 RBIs with the Rays and Toronto Blue Jays last season. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to terms with versatile free-agent infielder Eric Sogard on a one-year deal Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Sogard's contract is for $4.5 million and includes a team option for 2021. The agreement, which the team hasn't confirmed, is pending a physical.

Sogard spent two seasons with the Brewers from 2017-18 and had a solid first year in Milwaukee, recording a .273 batting average and .393 on-base percentage in 299 plate appearances. He struggled in the 2018 campaign and was eventually released at the end of the season.

Sogard rebounded with a strong 2019 season with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays. In 110 games between the clubs, he hit a combined .290 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The Blue Jays signed Sogard to a minor league contract before the start of last season. He was called up to the majors in mid-April and belted 10 homers in only 73 games before being dealt to the Rays before the trade deadline in July.

Sogard, 33, had a .266 batting average and added three more home runs with the Rays, doubling his career total in only one season. He is known as a second baseman but can play every infield position as well as corner outfield.

Sogard has a .248 average with 24 home runs and 165 RBIs in his MLB career.