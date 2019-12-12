Former Reds infielder Jose Peraza agrees to one-year deal with Red Sox

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Peraza spent the last four seasons with the club. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Peraza reached an agreement with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

League sources told MLB Media and the Boston Globe that Peraza agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract plus incentives with the Red Sox. The club hasn't confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical.

Boston, unlikely to re-sign free agent Brock Holt, is expected to use Peraza in a utility role. He was non-tendered by the Reds earlier this month.

Peraza, 25, spent the last four seasons with the Reds. He had a .288 batting average with 14 home runs, 85 runs scored and 23 stolen bases in 2018 before his numbers fell this past season.

After the Reds acquired Jose Iglesias during spring training in 2019, Peraza was shifted to a utility role. In 141 games last season, Peraza had a .239 average with six homers and 33 RBIs.

Peraza will add versatility to the Red Sox's defense. Since making his MLB debut in 2015, he has played at least five games at every non-pitching position except first base, right field and catcher. In 2019, he started 50 games at second, 22 at shortstop, one at third base and 15 in the outfield.