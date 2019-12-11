New York Mets to sign former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Mets on Wednesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are signing former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha to a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and the New York Post on Wednesday that Wacha will receive $3 million guaranteed from the Mets and could earn an additional $7 million in performance bonuses and incentives. The deal is pending a physical.

"We stated as we showed up [at the winter meetings] that starting pitching depth was a priority for us," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. "We like Michael Wacha a lot. ... He fits the category of depth starting pitching that we think has high upside.

"He's got championship makeup. This is a guy that has pitched in postseason games. This is a guy that has been in an All-Star Game. There are a lot of other pitchers out there that we have to keep our eye on, too, but Michael Wacha fits a lot of categories that we were seeking."

RELATED Philadelphia Phillies to sign former New York Yankees SS Didi Gregorius

Wacha had spent his entire seven-year MLB career with the Cardinals. The right-handed pitcher posted a 6-7 record and 4.76 ERA in 29 games (24 starts) last season.

Wacha has battled injuries in recent seasons, missing a majority of the 2018 campaign because of a left oblique strain. In 2019, he didn't record a win after July 19 as he dealt with a strained right shoulder and elbow inflammation toward the end of the season.

The veteran pitcher will replace Zack Wheeler, who agreed to a five-year, $118 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Dec. 4. The Mets' rotation already consists of two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz.

Wacha has a 59-39 record and 3.91 ERA in his career. He was MVP of the 2013 NLCS as a rookie.