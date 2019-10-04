NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers top Washington Nationals for 1-0 lead

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Gavin Lux raises his hands as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Division Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin pauses on the mound with the bases loaded in the first inning of the MLB National League Division Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws in the first inning of the MLB National League Division Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson (L) high fives Justin Turner after they both scored on a single by Max Muncy in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Division Series on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson (R) celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning of the MLB National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Walker Buehler allowed one hit across six scoreless innings and Max Muncy drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 6-0 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

Buehler had a masterful performance against the Nationals after earning the starting nod over veterans Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu. He struck out eight, walked three and retired the last seven batters he faced as the Dodgers grabbed a 2-0 lead after six innings.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin got off to a rocky start in the first, issuing four walks in the inning. He walked three consecutive batters with two outs, including a free pass to Muncy with the bases loaded to give the Dodgers a 1-0 advantage.

Corbin allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in six innings. The left-hander had nine strikeouts and finished with five walks.

Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger walked with two outs and scored on an error by Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick in the fifth inning that handed Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

Muncy plated two more runs in the bottom of the seventh with a single to right field, giving the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. Los Angeles rookie Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson each belted solo home runs in the eighth to seal the victory.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.