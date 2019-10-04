NLDS: Los Angeles Dodgers top Washington Nationals for 1-0 lead

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Walker Buehler allowed one hit across six scoreless innings and Max Muncy drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 6-0 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.
Buehler had a masterful performance against the Nationals after earning the starting nod over veterans Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu. He struck out eight, walked three and retired the last seven batters he faced as the Dodgers grabbed a 2-0 lead after six innings.
Nationals starter Patrick Corbin got off to a rocky start in the first, issuing four walks in the inning. He walked three consecutive batters with two outs, including a free pass to Muncy with the bases loaded to give the Dodgers a 1-0 advantage.
Corbin allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in six innings. The left-hander had nine strikeouts and finished with five walks.
Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger walked with two outs and scored on an error by Nationals first baseman Howie Kendrick in the fifth inning that handed Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.
Muncy plated two more runs in the bottom of the seventh with a single to right field, giving the Dodgers a 4-0 lead. Los Angeles rookie Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson each belted solo home runs in the eighth to seal the victory.
Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Friday in Los Angeles.