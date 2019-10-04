ALDS: Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve lead Houston Astros over Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow pitches in the second inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Tampa Bay Rays pinch hitter Eric Sogard hits an RBI single in the eighth inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve turns a double play in the sixth inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel smiles after hitting a double in the seventh inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (R) is congratulated by Michael Brantley after scoring a run in the fifth inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander pitches in the first inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa breaks his bat as he singles in the second inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve points to the crowd after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning of the American League Division Series on Friday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander cruised through the Tampa Bay Rays' lineup as the Houston Astros earned a 6-2 victory to open their American League Division Series on Friday.

The Astros, who won a franchise-record 107 games for the best record in MLB this season, started their quest for a second World Series title in three years against the Rays, who defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-1 in the AL wild-card game this week.

Verlander allowed only one single and recorded eight strikeouts across seven scoreless innings to improve to 8-0 in 12 career ALDS appearances. He has a 14-7 career record in postseason games.

"We got Verlander'd," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game.

The Rays got their only hit off Verlander when Brandon Lowe hit a soft single to start the fifth inning. The Astros ace ended his day by striking out the side in the seventh.

Tampa Bay starter Tyler Glasnow gave up three singles before he walked Josh Reddick on four pitches to begin the fifth. He struck out George Springer, but allowed a two-run shot off the bat of Jose Altuve that gave the Astros a 2-0 lead.

The Astros plated two more runs in the fifth after an error by Lowe. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel hit a high popup to shallow right field that Lowe pursued from second base as right fielder Austin Meadows chased. Meadows pulled up, and the ball bounced off Lowe's glove.

Houston added two runs in the seventh after Alex Bregman walked and stole second base. Yordan Alvarez and Gurriel each smacked RBI doubles to make it 6-0.

Rays pinch hitter Eric Sogard belted an RBI single with two outs in the eighth and scored on a double by Meadows to trim the lead to 6-2.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Saturday night in Houston.