Cubs part ways with manager Joe Maddon

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, shown Saturday, won at least 92 games in each of his first four seasons with the franchise. He led the team to a World Series title in 2016. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon watches the last out of an 8-6 victory Saturday over the host St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Before season finale Sunday, the Cubs announced they were parting ways. Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs and manager Joe Maddon have agreed to part ways.

Chicago announced the move Sunday, before taking on the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of the season. The Cubs (84-77) won at least 92 games in each of Maddon's first four seasons with the team. Maddon, 65, led the Cubs to a World Series title in 2016.

"We both agreed that it's time," Cubs president Theo Epstein told reporters. "This type of change is a win-win. It's going to be great for Joe. He's at a wonderful point in his life. There is going to be a bidding war for his services and their should be.

"He's in a great position. I look forward to his next chapter in baseball and in life. It's going to be good for the Cubs too. I think we are at a point where we just need a little bit of change and something new."

Maddon began his managerial career in 1996 with the California Angels. He spent nine seasons as the manager of the Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Cubs in 2015.

"In a way, bad news, but also good news at the same time," Maddon said. "We are both going to move on. The Cubs are going to flourish. Hopefully I get a chance to do this somewhere else. There are no tears shed. It's a good moment for everybody."