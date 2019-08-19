Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf will have knee surgery this week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed the injury after the team's 25-19 preseason loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Metcalf did not play in the game.

"DK's got an injury to his knee that we found, it happened two days back," Carroll told reporters. "So it's something we've got to do some work on, probably Tuesday, and get him back in a hurry.

"We're disappointed for him, because he was off to a fantastic start, but I don't think this is going to derail him for long. But he does have to have some work done. We'll know more about that when we get back into town."

Carroll said Metcalf will have a "quick recovery" and the team is optimistic of having him for their Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sept. 8 in Seattle.

Seahawks safety Marquise Blair, quarterback Paxton Lynch and offensive lineman Demetrius Knox all left Sunday's game with injuries. Seattle battles the Los Angeles Chargers in another preseason game at 10 p.m. EDT Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Matcalf, 21, was a second round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He also dealt with multiple injuries during his collegiate career, missing the bulk of his first season with a foot injury before missing more games in 2018 due to a season-ending neck injury.

The Ole Miss product had one catch for eight yards in his first preseason game Aug. 8 against the Denver Broncos. Seattle also has Jaron Brown, Amara Darboh, Jazz Ferguson, Gary Jennings, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Keenan Reynolds, Malik Turner, John Ursua and Terry Wright at wide receiver.