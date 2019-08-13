Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, Ciara join Sounders ownership group

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (L) and his wife, Ciara, are among 11 families to join the Seattle Sounders' ownership group. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy-winning artist Ciara, are joining the Seattle Sounders' ownership group.

Wilson announced Tuesday that the couple are among 11 local families who joined the MLS team's ownership group. Rapper Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, are also included in the group.

"Football. Futbol. We love them both!" Wilson wrote on Twitter. "@Ciara and I are fired up to announce we are team owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC, one of the best soccer franchises in the world! We can't wait for our kids to grow up loving soccer! Family is everything!"

The new partners join the Sounders' existing ownership group that consists of majority owner Adrian Hanauer, actor Drew Carey and Jody Allen. The club also announced that Hanauer Futbol, a group composed of Hanauer, his wife, Lenore, and Paul Barry, increased its investment in the Sounders.

"Today we begin another chapter in the story of Seattle Sounders FC, this proud club that means so much to so many people," Hanauer said in a statement. "We are doubling down on this community and growing our local roots even deeper. Sounders FC was born right here in Seattle, and for more than 40 years, the club has forged a meaningful legacy that is deep and far-reaching."

In 2018, Forbes ranked the Sounders as the third-most valuable MLS club at $310 million. Seattle trailed only Atlanta United and the LA Galaxy in value. It's unclear how much Wilson and Ciara invested in the Sounders.