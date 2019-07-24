Trea Turner hits for cycle, Nationals beat Rockies

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner (C) is hitting .286 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs after hitting for his second career cycle Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner hit for the cycle for the second time in his career during a win against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park.

Turner went 4-for-5 in the 11-1 win Tuesday in Washington, D.C. He hit his first cycle April 25, 2017 against the Rockies in Colorado. Turner is the 26th player in Major League Baseball history to hit for the cycle multiple times during his career.

"For me, it's almost [funnier] than anything that I got lucky enough to get all the right hits," Turner told reporters. "I think it's kind of a lucky stat, just because you've got to put the ball in the right place at the right time. And I ended up doing that."

The Nationals infielder led off the bottom of the first inning with his eighth home run of the season. The 419-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 103 mph and left the park in six seconds, according to Statcast. Matt Adams also had an RBI single in the first frame, giving the Nationals a 2-0 lead.

Turner returned to the plate in the second inning and slapped a ground ball single for his second hit of the game. He led off the bottom of the fifth frame with a triple off Rockies starter Peter Lambert.

Turner grounded into a double play to end the sixth inning. Yan Gomes gave the Nationals a 3-0 lead earlier in the frame by hitting an RBI single to left field.

The Nationals exploded for eight runs in the seventh inning. Adam Eaton began the frame with a strikeout before Rockies reliever Sam Howard hit Anthony Rendon with a pitch. Juan Soto singled on a ground ball to second base. Matt Adams followed with an RBI single off Howard, giving Washington a 4-0 edge.

Victor Robles scored Soto on an RBI single two at-bats later. Gerardo Parra scored Gomes and Robles on an RBI single, before Turner walked to the plate. The Nationals shortstop smacked a 1-0 fastball to right center field for an RBI double, completing his cycle.

Turner came around to score with Eaton on a Rendon RBI double for the Nationals' final runs of the inning. Yonder Alonso plated the Rockies' lone run with an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning.

The Nationals host the Rockies at 1:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Nationals Park.