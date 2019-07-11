Astros' Jake Marisnick suspended two games for collision with Jonathan Lucroy

July 11 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick for two games Thursday after his violent collision at home plate with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre announced the decision after reviewing the play.

"After thoroughly reviewing the play from all angles, I have concluded that Jake's actions warrant discipline," Torre said. "While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(i), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision."

League sources told The Athletic and the Houston Chronicle that Marisnick, who also received a fine, will appeal the two-game suspension. He was available to play in the team's series opener against the Texas Rangers on Thursday but wasn't in the starting lineup.

The play occurred during the eighth inning of the Astros' 11-10 victory Sunday. Marisnick was attempting to score from third base, and his head made direct contact with Lucroy when he dived into home plate.

The Angels announced that Lucroy, who was carted off the field after the collision, suffered a concussion and a broken nose.