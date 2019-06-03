Cardinals' Adam Wainwright uses 126 pitches to beat Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is now 5-5 on the season with a 4.34 ERA after beating the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will need to ice his arm for a while after using 126 pitches in his winning start against the Chicago Cubs.

The veteran right-handed pitcher allowed just two hits and had eight strikeouts in eight innings to move to 5-5 on the season after the 2-1 triumph Sunday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Neither team plated a run though four innings. Kolten Wong drew first blood for the Cardinals with a fifth inning sacrifice fly, scoring Jedd Gyorko. The Cardinals added their second tally with a Matt Carpenter RBI single in the eighth frame.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters he looked Wainwright in the yees to determine if he had enough to complete the long outing.

"I don't do [that] very often, my job is to make the decision, and I've never been a talk-out-of-it guy," Shildt said. "But I did want to take his temperature, and he looked right at me and said, 'I got plenty of gas left.' I said, 'All right, keep the pedal down.'"

Chicago added its only run on an Addison Russell ground out in the ninth inning. Cole Hamels also had a quality start, allowing two hits and two runs in seven innings for the Cubs.

Wong was the only player in the game to record multiple hits, going 2-for-2 in the victory. The Cubs host the Los Angeles Angels at 4:05 p.m. Monday at Wrigley Field in Chicago.