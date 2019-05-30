Veteran outfielder Carlos Gonzalez played in 30 games this season with the Cleveland Indians, hitting .210 with two home runs and seven runs batted in. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Veteran Carlos Gonzalez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs to give the team some depth in the outfield.

The team announced the signing of the 33-year-old Thursday. Gonzalez had been designated for assignment by the Cleveland Indians on May 22.

In 30 games with Cleveland, Gonzalez hit .210 with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

Reports say that Gonzalez will play in Triple-A Iowa for a few games before he is called up to the Major League roster.

Gonzalez played 10 seasons with the Colorado Rockies, putting up a .290 career average with 227 homers and 749 runs batted in.

He won a batting title with the Rockies, hitting .336 in 2010. Gonzalez has won three Gold Glove awards in his career while making three three All-Star appearances.