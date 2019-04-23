April 23 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays No. 2 prospect Bo Bichette has been diagnosed with a broken left hand.

MLB Network and The Athletic both confirmed that Bichette's hand was broken when he was hit by a pitch during Triple-A Buffalo's game against Syracuse on Monday.

Bichette was removed from the game after being hit.

Bichette is hitting .250 with one home run and eight runs batted in for the Bisons. He has played in 14 games, all of them at the shortstop position.

Last season for Double-A New Hampshire, Bichette hit .286 with 11 homers, 74 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

Bichette was drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla.

He is the son of retired MLB player Dante Bichette, who played 14 seasons in the Majors and hit 274 home runs.