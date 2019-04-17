Houston Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh is now 3-1 on the season with a 1.96 ERA after picking up a win against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday in Oakland. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh showed off his flexibility by avoiding a hit headed right at his face during a win against the Oakland Athletics.

McHugh managed to avoid the screamer in the second inning of the 9-1 victory Tuesday in Oakland, Calif. Houston held a 3-0 lead entering the bottom half of the frame when McHugh took the hill. He allowed a single to Khris Davis to start the inning, before Kendrys Morales stepped into the box.

Morales took a fastball for a called strike before hacking away at McHugh's second offering. He smacked the pitch right up the middle. McHugh was still in his follow through motion when the ball headed his way. He tilted his head back slightly and bend backwards, as the ball came within inches of his face.

The move worked out for McHugh's face and the Astros, as Carlos Correa picked up the ball and stepped on second base before tossing it to first base to complete a double play.

RELATED Tampa Bay Rays place pitcher Blake Snell on injured list after bathroom accident

Stephen Piscotty singled in the next at-bat, but Jurickson Profar struck out to end the inning in the next exchange.

"[McHugh's] slider was good, his fastball was good; his Matrix move was pretty good on the double play ... truly showing his athleticism," Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, according to MLB.com.

McHugh also won his third game of the season, allowing just two hits and two walks while tossing five strikeouts in six scoreless innings for the Astros.

The Astros battle the Athletics in the final game of the series at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday in Oakland.