Tampa Bay Rays place pitcher Blake Snell on injured list after bathroom accident

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday after suffering a fractured toe. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays placed star pitcher Blake Snell on the 10-day injured list with a fractured toe, the team announced Tuesday.

Snell, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, told reporters he sustained the injury when he got out of the shower and then attempted to move a large granite bathroom stand.

"Really dumb," Snell said. "It's like a three-piece set and this pole that comes up like 2 1/2, three feet. Went to move it, I lifted it up and it wasn't glued to the pole and the pole came crushing down."

The piece of granite fell on his right foot and broke his fourth toe. The move is retroactive to Sunday, and Snell said he hopes to miss only one start.

The 26-year-old ace has a 2-1 record with a 2.16 ERA in four starts this season. Snell has 36 strikeouts in 25 innings.

The Rays promoted Emilio Pagan from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move. Snell's next turn in the rotation was Friday. Tampa Bay (12-4) began a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles (7-10) on Tuesday night.