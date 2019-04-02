Giants trade for Blue Jays OF Kevin Pillar

Former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar is one of the best defensive center fielders in Major League Baseball. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Kevin Pillar in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco sent infielder Alen Hanson, right-handed pitcher Derek Law and right-handed pitcher Juan De Paula to Toronto in the swap, announced Tuesday.

The Giants designated outfielder Michael Reed for assignment in a corresponding transaction.

Pillar, 30, hit .252 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs in 142 games in 2018. He also had a career-high 40 doubles last season for Toronto. The 2015 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year at center field has a $5.8 million salary in 2019 and is eligible for arbitration in 2020.

Pillar made his debut for the Blue Jays in 2013. He hit .260 and had 55 home runs during his tenure with the franchise.

The sure-handed outfielder is 1-for-16 at the plate so far this season and has one RBI through five games.

Hanson hit .252 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 110 games last season with the Giants. Law is 9-3 with a 3.83 ERA in 109 appearances as a reliever in the last three seasons. De Paula joined the Giants in a 2018 trade from the New York Yankees. He posted a 2-3 record with a 1.72 ERA in 11 games last season between Class A Staten Island and Augusta.

The Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Toronto hosts the Baltimore Orioles at 7:07 p.m. Tuesday at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.