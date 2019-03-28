Former Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales will likely fill in for the injured Matt Olson at first base after being traded to the Oakland Athletics. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays have traded slugger Kendrys Morales to the Oakland Athletics.

Oakland sent Minor League infielder Jesus Lopez and international signing bonus pool space to Toronto in the deal. The Blue Jays also sent cash considerations to the Athletics.

Morales, 35, hit .249 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs in 130 games last season for the Blue Jays. The 12-year veteran played his first six seasons for the Los Angeles Angeles before being traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2020. Morales signed with the Minnesota Twins as a free agent in 2015. He was traded back to the Mariners a month later.

Morales signed with the Kansas City Royals in December 2014. He signed with the Blue Jays in 2016. He won a World Series in 2015 with the Royals.

The 2015 Silver Slugger award winner has a .268 career batting average with 211 long balls in 12 seasons. Morales hit a career-high 34 home runs and had 108 RBIs while hitting .306 in 2009 with the Angels. He has seven seasons with at least 20 home runs.

Morales has a $12 million salary in 2019. He was on deck to begin the year as the Blue Jays' full-time designated hitter, but will likely fill in at first base for the Athletics.

Lopez, 22, hit .239 in 84 games last season at the Minor League level, spending most of the year with Class A Beloit.