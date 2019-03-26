Red Sox P Rick Porcello takes liner to face, laughs it off

Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello posted a 4.28 ERA and a 17-7 record in 33 starts last season. The 2016 Cy Young Award winner took a line drive to the face during a spring training game Monday, but remained in the game. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello had a laugh after taking a line drive to the face during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

Porcello took the liner to the right side of his face off the bat of Willson Contreras in the bottom of the second inning of the 3-2 loss Monday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz.

The Red Sox right-handed pitcher began the frame by forcing Javier Baez to line out to left field. He struck out Kyle Schwarber in the next at-bat, prompting Contreras' walk to the plate. Contreras smashed Porcello's first offering right back up the middle.

Porcello didn't have much time to react, as he turned to his left and attempted to put his glove up for protection. But the ball struck his face and ricocheted all they way to the outfield. Contreras stopped at first base with a single before the Red Sox checked on Porcello.

The 10-year veteran smiled and laughed about the incident and remained in the game. Jason Heyward lined out in the next at-bat, ending the inning.

Porcello pitched the third and fourth inning, before being pulled for Eduardo Rodriguez in the bottom of the fifth frame. He allowed four hits and two runs while tossing three strikeouts in four innings of work for the Red Sox. Contreras was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Cubs.

RELATED Indians 3B Jose Ramirez carted off after fouling ball off knee

The Cubs host the Red Sox in their final spring training game at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in Mesa.