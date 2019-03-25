Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is on track to make the team's roster after signing in February as a free agent. Ramirez is hitting .282 in spring training. File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona said that if the Tribe doesn't make any more player moves, Hanley Ramirez will be on the opening day roster.

"If we stay put, I mean, Hanley's on the team," Francona told reporters Sunday. "If there's another move on the outside made, it could affect Hanley and we told him that."

Ramirez, 35, hit .254 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 44 games last season for the Boston Red Sox. The three-time All-Star joined the Red Sox in 2014. He had stops with the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers before landing in Boston for his second tenure with the Red Sox.

Ramirez was the Indians' designated hitter during their 7-3 spring training loss to the Chicago White Sox Sunday at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

He was 1-for-3 in the loss. The veteran infielder is hitting .282 with two home runs and eight RBIs this spring.

Ramirez owns a career .290 batting average and has 269 home runs and 281 stolen bases in 14 seasons.