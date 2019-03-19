Yankees reliever Dellin Betances to begin 2019 on the injured list

New York Yankees relief pitcher Dellin Betances will begin the 2019 season on the injured list as a result of a right shoulder impingement, the club announced Tuesday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- New York Yankees four-time All-Star relief pitcher Dellin Betances will start the season on the injured list following an MRI that revealed a right shoulder impingement.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made the announcement Tuesday that the pitcher, who turned 31 Saturday, does not have a timetable for his return.

"I am not concerned, it was the same thing in 2015, it was a big story," Betances said Tuesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

"The only problem is that it's later in spring training this year and the season starts earlier."

Betances, who reported late to camp because of the birth of his son, will receive anti-inflammatories and will not throw for three to five days.

The good news is that despite not having a timetable for a return to the mound for the Yankees, Cashman feels the recovery period for the reliever will not be very lengthy.

Betances went 4-6 last season with a 2.70 ERA in 66 appearances for the Yankees, striking out 115 batters in 66.2 innings.

Over his career in New York dating back to 2011, Betances owns a career mark of 21-22 with a 2.36 ERA, striking out 619 batters in 381 innings, averaging 14.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

The team has already announced that pitcher Luis Severino and outfielder Aaron Hicks will begin the season on the injured list.