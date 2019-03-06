Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim star Mike Trout is a free agent after the 2020 season. His friend, Bryce Harper, who recently signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, says he wants to recruit Trout to be his teammate as soon as his contract ends with the Angels. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper might be hearing from Major League Baseball after saying that he wants to recruit Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The newly signed Phillies outfielder made the comments Tuesday during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP. Harper signed a mammoth 13-year, $330 million contract on Feb. 28, ending a long spell in free agency.

"If you don't think I'm going to be calling Mike Trout in 2020 to have him come to Philly, you are crazy," Harper said.

"I think that is one thing about this contract that I am able to do," Harper said. "Having 13 years in a place, I am able to help recruit guys to this organization."

Trout, 27, is due more than $34 million annually for the next two seasons, before hitting free agency in 2021. He should see record contract offers. Harper said he will "respect" Trout in a "certain way" during the season by letting him play and do the things he needs to do to be the player he is.

Trout was born in Vineland, N.J., and attended Millville Senior High School, situated about 40 minutes from the Phillies' Citizens Bank Park. The two-time American League MVP and seven-time All-Star also has Philadelphia Eagles season tickets.

Harper told MLB.com Saturday that he spoke to Trout throughout the free agency process, beginning in November. The two stars discussed Philadelphia and the Phillies franchise.

"For me, I can be able to talk to Trout, or whoever it is, big-name free agent or whoever wants to come to Philly or is thinking about coming to Philly, I can say 'Hey, this is the place to be. This is where the fans are great, ownership understands it, our manager is awesome.' I can really put that faith in myself in being able to say we are able to go about it the right way, we are the Philadelphia Phillies and we want whoever wants to come to Philly," Harper said.

"If you don't want to come to Philly, then don't come. Don't be part of it. But if you want to come be part of a winning team and a winning culture, then we are going to need the best players to do that. I don't think John is scared to go out and get the best guys we need to have."

The Angels -- who selected Trout out of high school with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft -- contacted the league office regarding the comments.

"We've been in touch with MLB and we have no further comment at this time," Angels manager Billy Eppler said in a text message to the Los Angeles Times.

Harper could be fined for tampering -- players enticing other players to join other clubs while they are still under contract -- and a violation of MLB rules.