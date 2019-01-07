Former New York Mets C Kevin Plawecki drives in a run with a sac fly in the 6th inning against the Atlanta Braves on August 4 at Citi Field in New York City. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Mets announced a series of moves, including the acquisition of infielder J.D. Davis and departure of catcher Kevin Plawecki.

New York landed Davis from the Houston Astros and traded Plawecki to the Cleveland Indians. The team announced the trades on Sunday. The Mets also landed Minor League infielder Cody Bohanek in the trade. New York sent outfielder Ross Adolph, infielder Luis Santana and catcher Scott Manea to the Astros.

The Indians also sent right-handed pitcher Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty to the Mets.

"We're excited to add Kevin to our Major League catching mix," Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti told MLB.com.

"The guy has earned a reputation as a really good teammate, a good receiver, and leads a pitching staff really well."

Davis, 25, hit .175 with one home run and five RBIs in 42 games last season for the Astros. The third round pick in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft hit .226 with four home runs and seven RBIs in his first season with the Astros in 2017.

Plawecki, 27, hit .210 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 79 games last season for the Mets. The four-year veteran owns a career .218 batting average and has 14 long balls in 237 games, all with the Mets.