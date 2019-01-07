San Francisco Giants pitcher Dereck Rodriguez delivers a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning on September 22 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez's son Dereck Rodriguez is preparing for the 2019 Major League Baseball season by pushing SUVs during his offseason workouts.

The 26-year-old was featured in a video posted by MLB Puerto Rico on Instagram during his workouts.

"Dereck Rodriguez has huge force to push a car like that," the account wrote for the caption on the clip. "We asked his father Ivan Rodriguez: What is the most difficult thing you have done in a training?"

"Blessings son," Pudge commented. "I love you always."

Rodriguez sported some gym shoes and briefs as he pushed the Toyota RAV4 through a dirt field while being cheered on by fellow athletes.

The account also posted several more photos and videos of other players working out, including Jose Berrios of the Minnesota Twins.

Rodriguez posted a 2.81 ERA and a 6-4 record in 21 appearances during his rookie campaign last season for the San Francisco Giants. The sixth-round pick in the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft was 27-26 with a 3.54 ERA in 90 Minor League appearances before making his big league debut on May 29 against the Colorado Rockies.