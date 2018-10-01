Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Ernie Johnson will not be working during the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs as he deals with blood clots in his legs, the broadcaster announced Monday.

He was scheduled to call the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians series on TBS. He will be replaced by Don Orsillo.

He will still be a part of TNT's NBA pre-season coverage on Tuesday.

"Hey everybody, it's that time of year again: baseball's post-season," Johnson said in a video posted to social media. "It's a great time of the year. But this year I'm not going to be able to be part of it with it on TBS. I felt like I should at least let you know what's going on. I went to the doctor the other day and had a physical and they discovered blood clots in both of my legs."

Johnson added that doctors advised him not to fly and put him on blood thinners. He also had discussions with the bosses at Turner and his family.

"The best course of action is to just stay grounded at this point, not fly," Johnson said. "During this time when you are doing the playoffs there are a lot of flights in a compressed time. Blood clots are nothing to be messed with.

"As tough as it is for me to miss baseball's post-season, it's the thing to do. So I'm gearing up. Staying on the ground. Getting ready for basketball season."