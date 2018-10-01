New York Mets first baseman Jay Bruce was 0-for-2 at the plate in a 1-0 win against the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Citi Field in New York City. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jay Bruce was the only player on the field who thought he had the third out during the seventh inning of the New York Mets' win against the Miami Marlins.

Bruce was manning first base during the 1-0 win on Sunday at Citi Field in New York City. Derek Dietrich and Peter O'Brien began the inning by getting out for the Marlins.

Then Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson walked up to the plate to face Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. Brinson hit a single to center field.

Isaac Galloway stepped in to face Sydergaard with two outs and Brinson standing on first base. Galloway took a called strike before hacking away at a 94.9-mph offering from the Mets' power righty.

Galloway ripped the pitch down the third base line, where Todd Frazier fielded it and threw it over to Bruce at first base. Bruce tagged the bag and walked toward the dugout. He threw the ball up to some fans in the stands before walking into the dugout.

Bruce received some weird stares from his teammates before being notified that Galloway's rip actually went foul and there were still just two outs in the inning. Bruce smirked at his teammates when he returned to the playing surface and shrugged off the mistake.

Bruce was 0-for-2 at the plate in the victory. He hit .223 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs this season.