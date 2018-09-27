Yankees' CC Sabathia misses out on $500K after hitting batter

New York Yankees starting CC Sabathia throws to the Oakland Athletics in the first inning on September 3 at the Coliseum in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia came just short of receiving a $500,000 bonus as he was ejected from Thursday's game after hitting a batter.

The offering came in the bottom of the fifth inning during the Yankees' 12-1 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday at Tropicana Field in Tampa.

Sabathia entered the game needing to pitch seven innings in order to receive the $500,000 incentive. Home plate umpire Vic Carapazza warned Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge in the top of the sixth inning after he threw a pitch behind Yankees catcher Austin Romine.

Sabathia yelled out to Kittredge after the pitch. The Yankees went on to post four runs in the top of the frame. Sabathia's first pitch in the bottom of the inning drilled Jesus Sucre and the Yankees starter was kicked out of the game.

Both dugouts exchanged words after the pitch and Aaron Judge confronted the Rays' bullpen.

Sabathia earned his ninth win of the season, allowing just one hit and tossing five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Giancarlo Stanton led the Yankees at the plate, clubbing two home runs during a 2-for-3 performance. He also had three runs scored, two RBIs, two walks and a strikeout. Miguel Andujar and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees.

The Yankees battle the Boston Red Sox in a three game series to end the season, starting at 7:10 p.m. on Thursday at Fenway Park in Boston.