Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Khris Davis ended an extra-innings affair between the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins with a mammoth walk-off home run.

Davis smacked the solo shot in the bottom of the 10th inning in the Athletics' 7-6 win on Friday at Oakland Coliseum.

The Twins pos=ed a 6-run sixth inning after not scoring for the first five frames. Oakland added a duo of scores in the same inning, tying the score on a Mark Canha homer. Neither team posted a run for the next three innings, before the Athletics' slugger sent both squads home.

Minnesota went down in order to start the first frame of extra innings. Then Davis stepped in to face Twins reliever Matt Magill. Davis watched a Magill slider go by for a ball, before a big swing and miss on an 86.9-mph cutter.

He then settled in for the third offering of the exchange. Magill decided to throw another cutter to the slugger. Davis ripped the pitch over the right center field fence for his 45th homer of the season. The game-winning four-bagger traveled 401 feet and had an exit velocity of 104-mph, according to Stacast.

Davis also brought in the Athletics' first two runs when he hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning. Jonathan Lucroy added to the early edge with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next inning. Marcus Semien made the score 4-0 with another RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Then the Twins had their big inning. Robbie Grossman plated Minnesota's first two runs with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. Ehire Adrianza brought in a third score with an RBI double in the same frame. Jorge Polanco knocked in three more runs with a bases-clearing double to give the Twins a 6-4 advantage.

Davis was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs scored and a strikeout in the win. He is now hitting .252 with 45 long balls and 119 RBIs on the season.

The Athletics and Twins resume their three-game series at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday in Oakland.