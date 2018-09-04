New York Mets' Jay Bruce celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on starting pitcher Jacob deGrom's two-out, game-tying single into right field in the fifth inning on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets' starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers in the fourth inning on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo drops his bat after crushing a three-run homer off Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Kenta Maeda in the eighth inning on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jacob deGrom allowed just two hits and one run in six innings to help the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2.

The Mets hurler also had six strikeouts, but did not earn a victory on Monday at Dodger Stadium. Drew Smith earned the win in relief for the Mets. Kenta Maeda was saddled with the loss for the Dodgers.

The game was tied at 1-1 after the first eight innings. Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo changed that in the top of the ninth inning. Jay Bruce began the inning with a double off of Maeda. Kevin Plawecki moved moved Bruce to third base on a sacrifice bunt, before Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch. Nimmo then stepped in to pinch hit for Smith.

Maeda went up 0-2 on Nimmo before tossing two balls. The Dodgers reliever then tossed in an 83.9-mph slider, which Nimmo sent over the right field fence for a three-run long ball. The home run traveled 388 feet and had an exit velocity of 104-mph, according to Statcast.

Yasmani Grandal got the Dodgers within two runs with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth frame, but Los Angeles could not rally late as Mets reliever Robert Gsellman earned his 10th save of the season.

Amed Rosario went 3-for-5 with a strikeout for the Mets. Justin Turner hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning for the Dodgers. deGrom had a 2-for-2 night for the Mets, tying the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI single.

The Mets and Dodgers resume their three-game series at 10:10 p.m. on Tuesday in Los Angeles.