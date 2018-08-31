New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton smiles while he stands on third base in the 5th inning against the Kansas City Royals on July 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A fan received two beers in a negotiation for Giancarlo Stanton's 300th home run ball after the New York Yankees slugger recently swatted the historic homer.

Stanton smacked the long ball the two-run homer in the third inning of the Yankees' 8-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

He was facing Tigers starter Francisco Liriano in the frame. He worked a 3-1 count against the veteran southpaw before smoking an 87.4-mph changeup into the right field seats. The blast traveled 387 feet and had an exit velocity of 110.4-mph, according to Statcast.

Stanton became the fifth-fastest player to reach 300 career home runs.

California native Tim Kunz recovered the keepsake. After going through several innings of negotiations, he received a bounty in exchange for giving it back to the Yankees slugger.

Kunz earned a meet-and-greet with Stanton, some signed baseballs, tickets to a game, a tour of the clubhouse and field after the game and the duo of Bud Light brews, according to the YES Network and MLB.com. Yankees security czar Eddie Fastook performed the negotiations with Kunz.

"I got to meet the couple that got it," Stanton told reporters. "They were cool, excited. It's awesome that they gave it back. I gave them a bat and some balls. They are enjoying the clubhouse."

Stanton said he wanted to make sure he didn't lose the ball before displaying it in his house.