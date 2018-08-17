Texas Rangers turn historic triple play vs. Los Angeles Angels

Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar got the first out in a triple play against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers didn't retire the batter while turning a historic triple play during a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas pulled off the feat in an 8-6 triumph over the Angels on Thursday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles led 6-3 in the top of the fourth inning when Rangers starter Ariel Jurado settled in against Taylor Ward to start the frame. Ward took a walk before Jurado allowed a single to Eric Young Jr. Kole Calhoun singled in the next at-bat to load the bases for the Angels.

Then David Fletcher stepped up to the plate. Fletcher took a 90.6-mph fastball for a ball, before Jurado tossed in an 84.6-mph slider. Fletcher knocked the pitch down the line to third baseman Jurickson Profar.

Profar dove at third base and tagged out Ward. He then tossed to second base for a force out. The Rangers tagged out Calhoun for the last out of the frame.

The series of outs equated to the first triple play in 106 years to occur without retiring the batter.

Texas went on to plate a run in the bottom of the sixth inning before winning the game with a four spot in the bottom of the eighth frame.

The Rangers and Angels resume the four-game series at 8:05 p.m. Friday in Arlington.