July 31 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper is available for a trade.

A source told MLB.com that the Nationals are "making it known" to other franchises that Harper is available. Sources confirmed to The Athletic that the team is sending out "feelers" for the six-time All-Star. Nationals officials also told The Athletic they have a "hunch" the team will not move Harper, but possibly trade a relief pitcher such as Shawn Kelley.

Four executives told MLB.com they believe Harper will stay with the Nationals for the rest of the season. Two other executives said they could see the Nationals making a trade if the offer is big enough.

Harper, 25, is hitting a career-low .220 with 25 home runs and 62 RBIs this season. He also has a National League-high 84 walks in 103 games for Washington. Harper hit .319 with 29 home runs and 87 RBIs in 111 games in 2017. He hit .330 with 42 home runs and 99 RBIs during his MVP campaign in 2015.

The slugger is due about $7 million in remaining salary for the 2018 season before becoming a free agent in 2019.

Major League Baseball's non-waiver trade deadline is at 4 p.m. The Nationals battle the New York Mets at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park.