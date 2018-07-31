July 31 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins have traded relief pitcher Brad Ziegler to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for pitcher Tommy Eveld.

Sources first informed MLB.com and the Arizona Republic of the trade.

A source told the Miami Herald that the Diamondbacks will take on the remainder of Ziegler's salary for the 2018 season, which amounts to more than $3 million.

Neither team has confirmed the move, which is pending the review of medical information.

Eveld, 24, was 3-2 with a 1.11 ERA in 35 appearances this season at the Class-A Advanced and Double-A level.

Ziegler had a 3.98 ERA and had 10 saves in a National League-high 53 appearances this season for the Marlins. The 11-year veteran had stops with the Oakland Athletics, Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox before landing with the Marlins in 2016. Ziegler, 38, posted a 4.79 ERA with 10 saves in 53 appearances during the 2017 season with the Marlins. He is a free agent in 2019.

Ziegler played for the Diamondbacks from 2011-16.

Arizona (59-49) sits in second place in the National League West, 0.5 game behind the first place Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers at 9:40 p.m. at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Marlins (46-62) sit in last place in the National League East, 13 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

Miami battles the Atlanta Braves at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.